Hà Nội honours 36 key industrial products

HÀ NỘI — Thirty-six products from 25 businesses were selected and recognised as Hà Nội's key industrial products for 2024. Of these, the 10 highest-scoring products were named in the Top 10 Key Industrial Products of Hà Nội for 2024.

Among the recognised companies, eight achieved revenues exceeding VNĐ1 trillion (US$39.3 million) each, and ten were listed in the Top 500 Largest Enterprises in Việt Nam in 2024, as reported by Vietnam Report in collaboration with VietnamNet.

The total revenue of these 36 products reached nearly VNĐ50 trillion, with export turnover approximating $1 billion.

During the awards ceremony, Nguyễn Kiều Oanh, Acting Director of Hà Nội’s Department of Industry and Trade, highlighted that the city issued a plan on December 15, 2023, to implement the 2024 development programme for Hà Nội's key industrial products.

The Department of Industry and Trade was tasked with leading the initiative, working with other units to evaluate and recognise products under the city's development strategy for key industrial products through 2025.

Businesses participating in the programme have embraced advanced scientific and technological methods, implementing automation, digital transformation, and smart factory models in their production processes.

As a result, the recognised key industrial products demonstrate high competitiveness, setting benchmarks for similar products and enhancing the reputation and market presence of these businesses domestically and internationally.

The key industrial product manufacturers have reinforced their role as pioneers and key drivers of Hà Nội's industrial development. These businesses contribute significantly to the city's economic landscape, accounting for a substantial proportion of industrial production value while aligning with Hà Nội's socio-economic development strategy.

Notably, several companies, such as Asia Technical Industrial Joint Stock Company, Hanoi Plastics Joint Stock Company, and Eurowindow Joint Stock Company, earned the prestigious "National Brand" title in 2024, further solidifying their influence and credibility. — VNS