UDIC begins construction of 440 social housing projects in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Urban Infrastructure Development Investment Corporation (UDIC) has officially started construction of the UDIC EcoTower social housing project at plot No.1 in the Hạ Đình Urban Area, Tân Triều Commune, Thanh Trì District. The project aims to contribute to Hà Nội’s implementation of the Government's programme titled 'Build at least one million social housing units for low-income earners and industrial park workers from 2021 to 2030'.

Spanning an area of 9,305 square metres, UDIC EcoTower occupies approximately 23 per cent of the residential land in the Hạ Đình Urban Area. With a construction density of 40 per cent, the project will provide 440 apartments, housing around 1,230 residents.

Although approved in 2020 and slated for construction in Q4 of 2022, the project faced significant delays. The Hà Nội Department of Construction fined the developer VNĐ140 million for administrative violations and mandated commencement within 30 days of the penalty. Despite commitments to begin in Q3 of 2024, construction did not start until late Q4.

Meanwhile, unauthorised advertisements for pre-sales and deposits have appeared on real estate platforms. The investor consortium has repeatedly issued warnings, stating the project is not yet legally eligible for transactions and labelling such advertisements as fraudulent and illegal.

The Hạ Đình New Urban Area project, which spans Tân Triều Commune in Thanh Trì District and Hạ Đình Ward in Thanh Xuân District, is spearheaded by the Hà Nội Housing Development and Construction Investment Corporation No. 7 (Haweicco). The project has a total investment of over VNĐ800 billion and covers 74,896 square metres. To date, 58,723 square metres have been cleared, while 1,451 square metres remain uncleared, and 1,921.9 square metres have been encroached upon again.

Hà Nội has the highest demand for social housing in Việt Nam. Under the Government’s programme, the city must complete 18,700 social housing units by 2025. However, only five projects comprising 5,200 units have been completed in the past four years, meeting just 28 per cent of the target.

According to Hà Nội’s Department of Construction, 69 social housing projects are underway or planned. By the end of 2025, Hà Nội is expected to complete around 15,440 units, reaching approximately 78.3 per cent of its target. From 2026 to 2030, an additional 50 projects are expected to deliver approximately 57,170 units.

If Hà Nội accelerates progress and adheres to committed timelines, the city could add at least 300,000 social and commercial housing units between 2027 and 2029. This expansion would help ease the current high demand in the rapidly growing condominium market. — VNS