35 American businesses recognised for corporate social responsibility

HÀ NỘI — Thirty-five companies were recognised for their corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The event, in its 10th edition, was hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) for member companies in its CSR recognition award programme.

The companies were marked on four criteria, which are business objectives and societal needs, creation of long-term economic and social gains, communication and sharing of best CSR practices, and the sustainability of their CSR programmes.

They are 3M, AES, AIA, AIP Foundation, Baker & McKenzie, BIDV-Metlife, Boeing, Chubb, Citi, Coca-Cola, Concordia International School, Corning, DKSH, Dow, ExxonMobil, FedEx Express, Freshfields, Gentherm, Herbalife, HP Technology, JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi, Kenan Foundation, KPMG, Lazada, Meta, Microsoft, Mondelez, Pacific Rim Investment and Management, Polaris, P&G, Regent Garment Factory, Sky International Preschool, Suntory PepsiCo, Unilever and Viatris.

Speaking at the event, AmCham CEO Adam Sitkoff said that in the past, business decisions primarily focussed on economic outcomes, but today’s businesses must simultaneously consider the moral, ethical, and social consequences that may arise from these decisions.

“Corporate social responsibility is no longer based on the amount of money a business contributes to charity, but on their level of involvement in activities that aim to improve the quality of life for people in Việt Nam,” he said.

He added that, in the past, chief executive officers in AmCham member companies in Việt Nam often viewed corporate social responsibility as a pressure.

“However, as customers, employees, and society increasingly value CSR, many leaders have come to see it as a creative opportunity to strengthen business operations, while simultaneously contributing to the country's development,” he said. — VNS