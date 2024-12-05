Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2024 opens in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2024 officially started at the International Exhibition Centre I.C.E Hà Nội.

Recent years have seen Việt Nam’s trade diplomacy exceed expectations, establishing the country as a strategic partner for many major global players. This creates opportunities for expanding cross-border connections in medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

The rise of social networks has enhanced the dissemination of information regarding health and environmental issues, boosting demand for medical equipment and health-related products.

The pharmaceutical sector in Việt Nam experienced significant growth in the first half of 2024. The EU-Việt Nam Business Network reports approximately 250 manufacturing plants, 200 import-export establishments, 4,300 wholesale agents and over 62,000 retail agents, with an increasing number of international pharmaceutical products entering the market.

The northern region has a robust pharmaceutical presence, with many large brands expanding their operations and adapting to market trends.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chief of Office of the Ministry of Health, Đoàn Hữu Thiện, expressed hopes that the exhibition will provide businesses with opportunities to expand trade, enhance joint ventures and foster investment. He emphasised the importance of active engagement among domestic and international manufacturers, traders and distributors in order to promote cooperation in the pharmaceutical and medical equipment sectors, ultimately benefiting Vietnamese consumers and improving public health.

This year's Expo is a significant platform for facilitating trade exchanges and building strategic partnerships in the healthcare industry.

This event is supported by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Health and the Hà Nội People's Committee, organised by Vinexad Company in collaboration with the Vietnam Pharmaceutical Enterprises Association.

The Expo runs from December 5 to December 7. — VNS