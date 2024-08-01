Vietnam Medipharm Expo begins in HCM City

HCM CITY — More than 450 enterprises from 22 countries and territories are showcasing their products and services in the medical and pharmaceutical sector at the 22nd International Medical, Hospital & Pharmaceutical Exhibition that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

The Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2024, the most established annual event in the healthcare sector, has expanded its scale to more than 500 booths and has seen a rise in the number of exhibitors.

The event provides the opportunity for businesses to expand operations and promote cooperation in the medicine and pharmacy industry in which Việt Nam has huge potential for development.

It also provides Vietnamese enterprises with the chance to understand market demands and enhance their competitiveness in the international market.

Products on display include pharmaceuticals, medical machinery and equipment, analytical and laboratory devices, dental equipment, ophthalmic technology and products, cosmetics and beauty devices, aesthetic equipment, medical examination and treatment services, food supplements, and medical tourism.

This year’s exhibition features national pavilions from countries such as India, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Latvia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, and China.

The event includes a series of programmes such as the “Medtech 4.0” seminar, the business exchange forum "Việt Nam - India Pharmaceutical Cooperation" and discussions on bidding laws and updated policies on Việt Nam’s medical and pharmaceutical market.

Organised by Vinexad JSC and the HCM City Medical Equipment Association, the event at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre runs until August 3. — VNS