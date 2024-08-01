Human resources critical for Hà Nội to build a semiconductor ecosystem

HÀ NỘI — Developing human resources is critical for Hà Nội to build an ecosystem for the semiconductor industry, a conference held on Wednesday morning heard.

The conference was organised by Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) under the instruction of Hà Nội People’s Committee within the framework of three-day Hà Nội Semiconductor Investment Festival 2024, discussing solutions for the capital city to exploit potential and affirm the position in the global technology map.

According to Nguyễn Nhật Quang, director of Việt Nam Science and Technology Institute under Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association, building a semiconductor ecosystem needs to be placed in harmony with building digital and green industries.

He stressed that the core of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is digital transformation and green transition.

Hà Nội has shown determination in developing into a smart city in its planning, Quang said, adding that to fulfill the goal, the capital city will need to develop a strong and secure digital information infrastructure. The process will require large numbers of semiconductor chips.

It is critical for Hà Nội to develop corresponding capacity in electronic technology and semiconductor industry to build and operate smart city safely and sustainably, he said.

There are significant opportunities for major cities of Việt Nam like Hà Nội and HCM City to develop a semiconductor ecosystem, said Nguyễn Thanh Yên, general director of Korea – invested CoAsia Semi in Việt Nam. Yên said that early preparations, especially in human resources, are critical for Hà Nội to engage in the global semiconductor value chain.

Experts at the conference also stressed that semiconductor is a global industry and no one country can master it from A to Z. Thus, Hà Nội needs to position itself in the global semiconductor ecosystem and prepare a workforce to be able to seize the opportunities.

Hà Nội Semiconductor Investment Festival 2024, which closed on Wednesday, provided a platform for policy makers, industry insiders and enterprises to discuss solutions to promote investments and enhance cooperation in the semiconductor industry in Việt Nam. — VNS