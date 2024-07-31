Collaborations boosted to develop semiconductor workforce

HÀ NỘI — The Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park is collaborating with institutes, universities and enterprises to prepare a skilled workforce for the development of semiconductor industry, said insiders.

High-tech industries, particularly the semiconductor sector, are top priorities for attracting investment to the park, Trần Đắc Trung, deputy head of the Management Board of Hòa Lac Hi-Tech Park, said at an event held by the Hòa Lạc Management Board and the Hanoi Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre on Tuesday.

The park is expected to draw several large companies operating in semiconductors, microchips and related fields, he added.

Trung emphasised that talent development is a critical factor. To succeed in this, it is essential to establish effective collaboration among three key stakeholders - the government, academia and businesses.

He said the government plays a role in creating policy frameworks to enable effective management and promotion of this ecosystem. The government also coordinates and connects the different stakeholders to prevent fragmented and overlapping development.

The park is planning to develop a portfolio of social infrastructure projects. These projects aim to meet the needs of experts, researchers, students and enterprises working and operating within the park.

Sharing the plan and direction for developing semiconductor industry human resources, Dr. Võ Hoài Xuân, deputy director of the National Innovation Centre (NIC) said that the Ministry of Planning and Investment-led project forecasts a need for around 50,000 semiconductor engineers by 2030.

The project also shows that the private sector and local authorities can participate in training and developing this workforce. Some localities like Bắc Ninh and Bắc Giang provinces have already started providing financial support for training programmes.

He expected that Hà Nội will implement more groundbreaking programmes to develop human resources for the semiconductor industry.

The Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park is already home to many leading technology companies such as FPT, Viettel, the Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology (VKIST) and NIC. These units are actively involved in connecting and training semiconductor personnel to meet the industry's actual skill requirements.

At the event, a VKIST representative shared that with support from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology, it plans to provide training for human resources and establish microchip research laboratories in Việt Nam.

VKIST has identified the semiconductor industry as one of its nine key development areas.

It intends to collaborate with Accretech, a company specialising in semiconductor manufacturing and precision measurement systems, to set up these research facilities within the Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park.

Trung stated that the park is committed to supporting and collaborating with institutes, universities and enterprises, especially in training, research and developing semiconductor talents to serve the park's development and its companies.

"This creates a ripple effect and leadership in semiconductor workforce development for Hà Nội and the country," he said.

The Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park is also working with the power sector to establish an electricity coordination centre for stabilising voltage and ensuring clean power.— VNS