MIC cooperates with VCCI to promote Make-in-Vietnam digital technology products

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Information and Communications on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement with Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on promoting investments and commercialisation of Make-in-Vietnam digital technology products. This initiative aims to accelerate digital transformation, the digital economy, and society during the 2024-2026 period, with a vision extending to 2030.

The cooperation will support Vietnamese digital technology companies to expand markets and take business opportunities in both domestic and foreign markets through the network of VCCI in the world.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng asked VCCI to pioneer in digital transformation and create markets for digital technology companies.

VCCI’s Chairman Phạm Tấn Công believed that Việt Nam’s business community and digital technology companies will play important roles in the success of the country’s digital transformation.

The cooperation between two sides will focus on providing consultancies for developing digital transformation plans and development policy environments. Accordingly, the ministry will provide support in developing strategies, plans and programmes for the digital transformation of VCCI while VCCI will propose policies to support Việt Nam digital technology companies.

In addition, the two sides will cooperate to promote investments and commercialisation of Make-in-Vietnam digital technology products to accelerate to the digital transformation and the development of digital economy and society in Việt Nam.

The ten outstanding Make-in-Vietnam digital technology products will be selected to be piloted in the digital transformation of VCCI and its members.

Exports of Make-in-Vietnam digital technology products will also be promoted, including intellectual property registration, technology transfer and trade promotion in foreign markets.

VCCI also signed cooperation agreements to promote digital transformation with six technology companies, including Viettel, VNPT, Mobifone, FPT, CMC and MISA. — VNS