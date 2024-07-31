Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Fruit, veggie export surges sharply in seven months

July 31, 2024 - 07:30
In July alone, the fruit and vegetable export value was at $477 million, an increase of 18 per cent over the same period in 2023.

 

Increase in export of durian, dragon fruit, and banana contributed to the export value growth in the first seven months of 2024. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's fruit and vegetable export value in the first seven months of 2024 rose by 23.4 per cent year on year to more than US$3.8 billion.

In July alone, the fruit and vegetable export value was at $477 million, an increase of 18 per cent over the same period in 2023.

According to experts, this export turnover continued to increase due to strong demand from export markets. Of which, increase in export of durian, dragon fruit, and banana contributed to the export value growth.

Việt Nam's fruit and vegetable exports to major markets all recorded high growth rates. In particular, China continued to be the largest export market for Vietnamese fruits and vegetables.

In the first half of 2024, the fruit and vegetable exports to this market reached $2.16 billion, up 22 per cent over the same period in 2023, accounting for 64.9 per cent of the total.

The second place was South Korea with $164 million, up 54.6 per cent on year. The third was the US with $157 million, up 33.5 per cent.

According to the Việt Nam Fruit and Vegetable Association, the fruit and vegetable export will continue to be favourable until this year end thanks to abundant supply in the harvest season.

Meanwhile, the increasing demand of the world market is hoped to support for Việt Nam's fruit and vegetable export value to surge to $7 billion for the whole year, $1 billion higher than the plan set by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. — VNS

vegetables fruits exports Việt Nam

see also

More on this story

Economy

Business guide launched to support Mexican investors in Việt Nam

The 13-chapter document consists of information on Việt Nam's economy and foreign trade, updates on bilateral trade, potential sectors and products, useful tools related to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), as well as contacts in Việt Nam.
Economy

ASEAN Online Sale Day 2024 to open in August

The 3-day event will be held at http://onlineasean.com, providing a unique platform for businesses and consumers across ASEAN to access special offers and unique products from all the ten member countries.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom