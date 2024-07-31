Fruit, veggie export surges sharply in seven months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's fruit and vegetable export value in the first seven months of 2024 rose by 23.4 per cent year on year to more than US$3.8 billion.

In July alone, the fruit and vegetable export value was at $477 million, an increase of 18 per cent over the same period in 2023.

According to experts, this export turnover continued to increase due to strong demand from export markets. Of which, increase in export of durian, dragon fruit, and banana contributed to the export value growth.

Việt Nam's fruit and vegetable exports to major markets all recorded high growth rates. In particular, China continued to be the largest export market for Vietnamese fruits and vegetables.

In the first half of 2024, the fruit and vegetable exports to this market reached $2.16 billion, up 22 per cent over the same period in 2023, accounting for 64.9 per cent of the total.

The second place was South Korea with $164 million, up 54.6 per cent on year. The third was the US with $157 million, up 33.5 per cent.

According to the Việt Nam Fruit and Vegetable Association, the fruit and vegetable export will continue to be favourable until this year end thanks to abundant supply in the harvest season.

Meanwhile, the increasing demand of the world market is hoped to support for Việt Nam's fruit and vegetable export value to surge to $7 billion for the whole year, $1 billion higher than the plan set by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. — VNS