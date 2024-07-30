60 entities participate in semiconductor technology investment networking event

HÀ NỘI — Over 60 booths from the semiconductor and high-tech industries participated in an exhibition introducing products and technological solutions, facilitating investment promotions and offering potential trade connections.

On the afternoon of 29 July, the Hà Nội Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Centre, in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications, the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association, the Hòa Lạc Hi-tech Park Management Board, and the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology, organised the 'Hà Nội Semiconductor Technology Investment Networking Day 2024'. The event runs until 31 July.

Nguyễn Ánh Dương, Director of the Hà Nội Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Centre, said that the event aims to provide information on the current situation, orientation and solutions to promote the development and cooperation of semiconductor technology enterprises in the city. It also aims to discuss opportunities and solutions for developing a work force in the semiconductor field at Hòa Lạc Hi-tech Park and across Hà Nội.

This event also serves as an opportunity for businesses and investors operating in the semiconductor technology industry and those investing in and trading products within the semiconductor and high-tech ecosystem in Hà Nội and other provinces and cities across the country to connect, promote investment and trade in the semiconductor industry in Hà Nội and Việt Nam.

Additionally, government agencies can propose appropriate policies to develop high-quality human resources, creating essential conditions to attract investors in the semiconductor field. This is directed towards establishing research centres, semiconductor production facilities and providing manufacturing services for the semiconductor industry.

With its strategic position and numerous unique advantages, Hà Nội holds significant potential and opportunity for development and investment attraction in the technology sector, including the semiconductor industry.

Hà Nội has continuously improved the investment and business environment, actively reviewed administrative procedures, simplified and expedited the processing time, facilitating and reducing costs for residents, organisations and businesses.

The city has issued and implemented policies to support businesses, organised numerous investment promotion activities, held business dialogues and resolved many difficulties and obstacles for businesses during their production and business processes in Hà Nội. These efforts have contributed to improving the investment environment and enhancing the city's provincial competitiveness. — VNS