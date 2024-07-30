Society
Home Economy

Hà Nội has great potential in the semiconductor industry

July 30, 2024 - 20:54
Experts in a roundtable discussion at the seminar. — VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — With a strategic location and outstanding potential, the capital of Hà Nội is considered to become an attractive destination for foreign investors in the semiconductor industry.

Within the framework of the Hà Nội Semiconductor Investment Festival 2024, the Hà Nội Promotion Agency (HPA) organised a seminar titled 'Potential and challenges in attracting foreign investment in the semiconductor industry in Hà Nội' on Tuesday.

In the context of globalisation and rapid technological development, the semiconductor industry has become an important pillar of the digital economy.

Hà Nội, with its strategic location and outstanding development potential, is emerging as an attractive destination for foreign investors in this field.

Pursuant to Capital Law No 39/2024/QH15 dated June 28 this year, semiconductors are identified as a priority sector to attract strategic investors of the capital.

Strategic investors selected according to regulations in the semiconductor sector will enjoy many preferential investment policies of Hà Nội.

Nguyễn Mại, Chairman of the Việt Nam Association of Foreign Investment Enterprises (VAFIE), said that Hà Nội currently had many advantages to develop the semiconductor component manufacturing industry.

Typically, Hà Nội is the political and administrative center of Việt Nam.

The capital currently has the headquarters of two academies of sciences, dozens of universities with teams of professors and leading experts in science and technology.The number of enterprises is increasing.

Facing the development trend of the semiconductor industry and having many competitive advantages, Mại proposed that in order to seize the opportunity, Hà Nội needed to build a list of investment incentive projects and proactively discuss and find development solutions with the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

At the same time, he recommended improving investment promotion activities and overcoming current bottlenecks, especially issues of energy supply, transport infrastructure and social security. — VNS

