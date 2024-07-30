HCM City to host international F&B exhibition

HCM CITY — The 28th Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City from August 8-10.

The international exhibition on food and beverages, food processing, packaging technologies and equipment will bring together more than 900 businesses from 20 countries and territories.

This year, the event will feature the appearance of national pavilions such as India, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Russia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and China.

A wide range of products will be on display, including food, beverages, nutritional supplements, seafood, machinery, and equipment for food production, packaging, and preservation.

Speaking at an event held in HCM City on Monday to announce the exhibition, deputy general director of VINEXAD Phạm Đăng Khánh said that it had become the largest international exhibition in the food and beverage industry in Việt Nam.

The event would return on a bigger scale with 1,200 booths, up 40 per cent compared to the previous edition, he said.

Lý Kim Chi, chairwoman of the HCM City Food and Foodstuff Association, said the expo helped domestic enterprises boost exports and promote joint ventures and technology transfer with foreign partners.

Foreign enterprises participate in the expo to promote partnerships and seek investment opportunities in the promising food and beverage production and processing sector in Việt Nam, she said.

The event will also feature a series of technical seminars, including “Towards Net-Zero: Strategies and solutions for carbon reduction in the food industry” and “Green Packaging - The inevitable trend of food packaging”.

It will be co-organised by VINEXAD, the HCM City Food and Foodstuff Association, and the Vietnam Beer, Alcohol & Beverage Association. —VNS