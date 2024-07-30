Seventh-month state budget revenue nears 70 per cent of yearly projection

HÀ NỘI — The state budget revenue in the first seven months of this year was estimated at VNĐ1.18 quadrillion (US$46.7 billion), equivalent to 68.9 per cent of the yearly projection and up 14.6 per cent year-on-year.

In July alone, the value stood at VNĐ150 trillion, the General Statistics Office said on July 29.

Meanwhile, the state budget spending was VNĐ152.6 trillion in the month, and VNĐ948.3 trillion in the January-July period, equivalent to 44.7 per cent of the yearly projection, and a year-on-year rise of 0.6 per cent.

By locality, Hà Nội’s seven-month state budget revenue reached VNĐ337.2 trillion, up 24.7 per cent from the corresponding period last year. HCM City’s revenue for the first seven months was estimated at VNĐ308.724 trillion, equivalent to 63.9 per cent of the annual target and marks a 14 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. — VNS