Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Seventh-month state budget revenue nears 70 per cent of yearly projection

July 30, 2024 - 15:03
State budget revenue was estimated at VNĐ1.18 quadrillion (US$46.7 billion) in seven months, or 68.9 per cent of the annual target, up 14.6 per year-on-year.
People pay tax at the Thái Bình Province's Tax Department. — Photo baothaibinh.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — The state budget revenue in the first seven months of this year was estimated at VNĐ1.18 quadrillion (US$46.7 billion), equivalent to 68.9 per cent of the yearly projection and up 14.6 per cent year-on-year.

In July alone, the value stood at VNĐ150 trillion, the General Statistics Office said on July 29.

Meanwhile, the state budget spending was VNĐ152.6 trillion in the month, and VNĐ948.3 trillion in the January-July period, equivalent to 44.7 per cent of the yearly projection, and a year-on-year rise of 0.6 per cent.

By locality, Hà Nội’s seven-month state budget revenue reached VNĐ337.2 trillion, up 24.7 per cent from the corresponding period last year. HCM City’s revenue for the first seven months was estimated at VNĐ308.724 trillion, equivalent to 63.9 per cent of the annual target and marks a 14 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Russia exports one more batch of pork to Việt Nam

Up to 69.5 tonnes of frozen pork and by-products from Tomsk province of Russia have been exported to Việt Nam, meeting the sanitary and veterinary regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the veterinary requirements of Việt Nam.
Economy

Policies needed to attract retired travellers: industry experts

The market segment, consisting of big spenders who often prefer longer stays, has been considered lucrative. Retirees from the Americas, Europe, and Asia have been looking for residences abroad with favourable weather, access to healthcare services, visas and affordable living costs.
Economy

CPI rose 0.48 per cent in July after base salary increases

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.48 per cent in July on rising domestic petrol prices, higher demand for electricity and higher health insurance premiums following a 30 per cent increase in base salary from the beginning of this month, data of the General Statistics Office (GSO) showed.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom