Home Economy

ASEAN Online Sale Day 2024 to open in August

July 30, 2024 - 15:32
The 3-day event will be held at http://onlineasean.com, providing a unique platform for businesses and consumers across ASEAN to access special offers and unique products from all the ten member countries.

 

 HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Online Sale Day 2024, the largest shopping festival in the region, will official kick off on August 8, the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced.

The 3-day event will be held at https://onlineasean.com, providing a unique platform for businesses and consumers across ASEAN to access special offers and unique products from all the ten member countries.

It is set to feature major e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee, with TikTok and Amazon making their debut and being expected to enhance the event's appeal and reach.

According to the department, this year’s event will focus on two main activities: domestic shopping and cross-border shopping. This dual approach aims to offer consumers a diverse shopping experience while opening up new export opportunities for ASEAN businesses through e-commerce platforms.

The event is designed not only to boost sales and enhance brand visibility for participating companies but also to play a crucial role in connecting and developing ASEAN economies through digital platforms.

With strong participation from both businesses and consumers, ASEAN Online Sale Day 2024 is anticipated to drive significant growth in regional e-commerce, contributing to economic growth and fostering sustainable cooperation among the ASEAN member states. — VNS

