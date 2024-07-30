Business guide launched to support Mexican investors in Việt Nam

MEXICO CITY — The Western Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade (COMCE Occidente), the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico and the Mexico's National Bank of Foreign Trade (Bancomext) on July 29 launched a business guide to support Mexican enterprises interested in the Vietnamese market.

The 13-chapter document consists of information on Việt Nam's economy and foreign trade, updates on bilateral trade, potential sectors and products, useful tools related to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), as well as contacts in Việt Nam.

Speaking at the event, President of COMCE Occidente Miguel Ángel Landeros emphasised that the document provides valuable and practical information related to the business environment in Việt Nam, while highlighting opportunities, challenges, and the most suitable methods to enter and expand business activities in the country.

He said that the relations between Mexico and Việt Nam are being strengthened in all areas, and their trade ties will continue to grow strongly as both countries are members of the CPTPP.

Mexican Ambassador to Việt Nam Alejandro Negrín said that as the CPTPP has come into effect, the business guide will further support Mexican businesses in exporting or expanding operations in the Vietnamese market.

For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyễn Văn Hải affirmed that bilateral trade still has a lot of room for further development, especially as the two are large markets and have many similarities, with many products and industries complementing each other.

According to the Việt Nam Trade Office in Mexico, bilateral trade turnover reached US$3.1 billion in the first half of this year, up 22 per cent over the same period last year, of which Việt Nam’s exports to Mexico was worth $2.64 billion. — VNS