SHB earns almost VNĐ7 trillion profit in H1

HÀ NỘI — Saigon - Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (HoSE: SHB) has just announced its pre-tax profit for the first six months of this year reached VNĐ6.86 trillion, up 13 per cent over the same period in 2023.

Of which, the bank's pre-tax profit in the first quarter reached VNĐ4.02 trillion.

Thus, in the second quarter alone, SHB recorded a pre-tax profit of VNĐ2.84 trillion, up 15 per cent over the same period last year, according to its consolidated business results for the second quarter. This was the highest profit in the second quarter ever for this bank.

Momentum of SHB's profit growth mainly came from credit - its core business segment. Accordingly, in the first half of the year, this bank was among the top banks providing capital to the market, with outstanding credit by the end of June reaching nearly VNĐ475.3 trillion.

Meanwhile, the bank mobilised capital from individuals and businesses reaching more than VNĐ500 trillion.

As of June 30, the total assets of this bank reached nearly VNĐ659.8 trillion, while its charter capital stood at VNĐ36.63 trillion.

So far, SHB has finalised the list of shareholders to pay 2023 cash dividends at a rate of 5 per cent, the expected date of payment is August 6.

The bank also said that they are completing procedures on issuing shares to pay 2023 dividends in shares at a rate of 11 per cent in the third quarter. This issuance is expected to increase charter capital to about VNĐ40.66 trillion.

Regarding SHB shares, previously, vice chairman Đỗ Quang Vinh (son of SHB chairman Đỗ Quang Hiển) registered to buy 100 million SHB shares (2.79 per cent of capital), but he did not buy enough.

According to the report on stock trading results sent to the Securities Commission and the Hồ Chí Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE), Vinh has only successfully bought more than 25.73 million SHB shares, increasing his ownership to more than 101 million shares, equivalent to 2.8 per cent of the bank's charter capital.

Previously, Đỗ Thị Minh Nguyệt, Hiển's young sister, also announced the successful sale of 25.7 million SHB shares. After the transaction, Nguyệt is no longer a shareholder of SHB.

Another institutional shareholder, T&T Group Corporation, has also completed the sale of 74.5 million SHB shares to restructure its investment portfolio.

After the transaction, T&T Group reduced its ownership in SHB from nearly 362 million shares (9.99 per cent) to more than 287 million shares (7.94 per cent). — VNS