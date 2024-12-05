International Elevator Exhibition kicks off

HCM CITY — New products and advanced technologies are on display at the Vietnam International Elevator Exhibition (VEE 2024) that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

It has brought together 100 local and foreign companies in the elevator industry value chain.

This year, with the theme “Elevator Flow,” the expo underscores that users’ awareness, technology and management have changed greatly and significantly impact the elevator industry globally, Nguyễn Hải Đức, chairman of the Vietnam Elevator Association, said.

Elevators are no longer just a technical means of transportation, but have become a work of art dovetailing with the architecture of buildings, he said.

A highlight of the event is an international conference with the theme “Elevator, Art and Architecture” that will discuss elevator design and explore new pathways for the Vietnamese industry.

It will also feature various networking and educational activities designed to enhance participants’ knowledge, skills and career opportunities in the elevator industry.

Wang Xing Qi, vice president of Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co. Ltd., the main sponsor of the event, said the expo offers an opportunity to explore the Vietnamese market and cooperation in the elevator industry.

The event is being held along with two other leading industry exhibitions, the 9th Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo and the Vietnam Supporting Industry Fair.

The three trade shows have attracted 500 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and territories who have set up at 600 booths.

Organised by VINEXAD, the expos are on at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre and will run until December 7. —VNS