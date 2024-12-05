Politics & Law
Economy

Vietnam Expo in HCM City begins

December 05, 2024 - 17:31
Innovative products and services are on display at the 22nd Vietnam International Trade Fair that opened in HCM City on Thursday.
Innovations in food and eco-living, household electronics, home and garden, and DIY tools and equipment are on display at the 22nd Vietnam International Trade Fair that got under way in HCM City on December 5. —VNS Photo Thu Hằng

HCM CITY — Innovative products and services are on display at the 22nd Vietnam International Trade Fair that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

Vietnam Expo 2024 brings together more than 800 businesses from 20 countries and territories that are showcasing innovations in four main industries: food and eco-living, household electronics, home and garden, and DIY tools and equipment.

The expo, titled “Solutions for the modern lifestyle,” has international pavilions from China, the Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, and Taiwan (China).

The Korean pavilion highlights the strong and dynamic economic relationship between the two countries, and showcases Korea’s advanced technologies and consumer products.

The Sri Lanka pavilion features stunning gemstones such as sapphires and rubies crafted into exquisite designs.

It also underscores the country’s reputation as a leading producer of herbal teas that offer a unique range of flavors and health benefits. Visitors can also explore traditional Sri Lankan foods, known for their natural ingredients.

A number of workshops and seminars will offer insights into the latest trends shaping the modern lifestyle.

One of them, titled “AI & IoT Serve Modern Life” will delve into the integration of artificial intelligence and the internet of things in everyday life.

It will highlight the transformative impact of these technologies on smart homes, healthcare, transportation, and others, and the solutions they offer to enhance modern living standards.

The “Việt Nam Landscape Architecture Orientation” seminar focusing on future trends in urban and rural development will provide a road map for sustainable and innovative landscape architecture in ViệtNam.

Experts will discuss urban green spaces, eco-friendly designs and strategies to balance modernisation with environmental conservation.

The DIY Workshop will encourage participants to explore hands-on crafting and personalisation techniques to inspire creativity while showcasing innovative tools and materials for hobbyists and small-scale producers.

The expo will feature a number of speciality exhibitions like Vietnam Hardware and Hand Tools Expo, Vietnam Elevator Expo and Vietnam Home & Garden Expo.

Organised by VINEXAD, the fair being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre will run until Saturday. —VNS

