Market mixed as VN-Index retreats to 1,260-point threshold

HÀ NỘI — The stock market ended Tuesday on a slightly negative note, with the VN-Index edging down close to the 1,260-point mark, amid reduced liquidity and continued net selling by foreign investors.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index closed at 1,261.72 points, a decrease of 2.07 points, or 0.16 per cent.

Market breadth was negative, as 163 stocks declined, 138 advanced and 61 remained unchanged. Liquidity fell modestly to VNĐ12 trillion (US$470.6 million), marking a 6.2 per cent decrease compared to the previous session.

The VN30-Index, which represents the top 30 stocks by market capitalisation on the HoSE, also declined, losing 4.19 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 1,327.63 points. Within the VN30 basket, 19 stocks fell, five advanced and six remained unchanged.

The market’s decline was primarily driven by losses in technology and banking blue chips, with FPT Corporation (FPT) experiencing the sharpest drop, sliding 1.27 per cent and taking away more than 0.67 points from the VN-Index. Other notable decliners included Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPB), which dipped 0.79 per cent and Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG), down 1.15 per cent.

Gains in a few select stocks helped cushion the market's losses. Vinhomes JSC (VHM) rose 0.85 per cent, contributing over 0.35 points to the benchmark index. Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation (VTP) increased by 2.54 per cent, Khang Điền House Trading and Investment JSC (KDH) added 1.16 per cent and Vietnam Commercial Joint Stock Export Import Bank (EIB) advanced 0.77 per cent.

Analysts from Việt Dragon Securities commented that the market failed to surpass the resistance level of 1,265 points and reversed into negative territory. “The slight decline in liquidity compared to the previous session reflects cautious sentiment and limited support from cash flows as the market attempts to advance.”

They further noted: “The market is expected to remain in a state of exploration during the next session, potentially adjusting to test support levels around 1,255–1,260 points. If supportive buying emerges at these levels, the market may regain its momentum and continue its recovery trend.”

The analysts advised investors to carefully monitor supply-demand dynamics to assess the market's condition. “Investors can take advantage of short-term opportunities in stocks showing strong performances from support zones but should also consider locking in profits for those approaching resistance levels after quick gains.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also edged slightly lower, slipping by 0.07 per cent to close at 226.89 points. Trading value on the northern bourse reached over VNĐ620 billion, with trading volume surpassing 32.5 million shares.

Foreign investors maintained their selling momentum, recording net sales exceeding VNĐ669 billion on the HoSE. — VNS