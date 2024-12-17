Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Belarusian defence minister in Hà Nội for official visit

December 17, 2024 - 18:50
The Belarussian defence ministry will closely coordinate with its Vietnamese side to effectively implement the agreed initiatives, further enhancing Belarus-Việt Nam ties.
Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang and his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin review the guards of honour as part of the official welcoming ceremony in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức

HÀ NỘI — Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang on Tuesday held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin, who is leading a high-level delegation from the Belarusian Ministry of Defence to pay an official visit to Việt Nam and attend the Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024.

Welcoming the guests, Giang underscored that the Vietnamese people and the Việt Nam People’s Army always remember and value the significant support and assistance that people of the Soviet Union, including the Republic of Belarus, had given to Việt Nam's past struggle for national liberation and reunification.

Highlighting the effectiveness of Việt Nam-Belarus defence cooperation in recent times, the minister noted that this collaboration aligns with the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries as well as international treaties and agreements they have signed.

He proposed that the two sides will continue to coordinate to effectively implement cooperation agreements, particularly regarding high-level delegation exchanges, military medical training, military history research, military communications and participation in multilateral international events hosted by each side.

Giang asked the Belarusian defence ministry to consider offering additional scholarships to Vietnamese military personnel to study at Belarusian defence training institutions.

He affirmed Việt Nam's readiness to welcome Belarusian military personnel to take Vietnamese language courses at the Military Science Academy and defence official training programmes at the National Defence Academy, aiming to make bilateral defence cooperation more substantive and effective.

Minister Khrenin, for his part, affirmed that the Belarussian defence ministry will closely coordinate with its Vietnamese side to effectively implement the agreed initiatives, further enhancing Belarus-Việt Nam ties.

He took the occasion to extend an invitation to Minister Giang to pay an official visit to Belarus and attend the 12th International Exhibition of Arms and Military Machinery Milex 2025.

Mentioning regional and global issues of mutual concern, Minister Giang reiterated Việt Nam's consistent stance of resolving disputes through peaceful means, based on international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He emphasised the need to fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and expedite the conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in line with international law.

On this occasion, the two defence ministers signed a number of cooperation agreements to further advance bilateral relations. — VNA/VNS

Opinion

Belarus remembers the past to save peace for the future

Article by Ambassador of Belarus to Việt Nam H.E. Mr. Uladzimir Baravikou for the Việt Nam News on the occasion of the 3rd July - Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus, 80th Anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from the Nazi invaders
Economy

Việt Nam, Belarus seek ways to strengthen trade ties

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên and Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak on Tuesday co-chaired the 15th meeting of the Vietnam – Belarus Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic, Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation in the form of teleconference.

Politics & Law

Embassy promotes Việt Nam-Bangladesh economic trade ties

Emphasising that Việt Nam is a coastal country with favourable conditions for agricultural and tourism development, the ambassador suggested both sides explore the potential for connectivity, exchanges, and parnerships between their localities, thereby enhancing collaboration and sharing development experience in various fields, as well as promoting economic, trade, and investment cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.
Politics & Law

NA prepares for political system reform in 2025

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn announced that in February 2025, the NA will hold the 9th extraordinary session to discuss and decide on the apparatus of NA agencies, those under the NA Standing Committee, and Government agencies after restructuring.

