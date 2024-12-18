1,200 people linked to drug trafficking case involving 4 flight attendants to be prosecuted: Police

HCM CITY — Authorities in HCM City will start legal proceedings against more than 1,200 people linked to a major drug trafficking ring involving the four flight attendants accused of smuggling drugs from France to Việt Nam, according to Major General Mai Hoàng, Deputy Director of the city's Police Department.

Major General Mai Hoàng was speaking during Wednesday's meeting to review the performance of the HCM City People's Committee in 2024 and set goals for 2025.

The police official also highlighted the city's progress in reducing crime, with numbers dropping by 17.34 per cent compared to 2023. However, drug-related offences surged by 49 per cent.

Over the year, police cracked down on 3,174 drug-related cases, arresting nearly 8,000 suspects. They seized massive amounts of drugs, including 370 bricks of heroin, 615 kg of synthetic drugs and 188 kg of cannabis, as well as 41 firearms.

"The rise in drug-related cases is unprecedented," said Major General Hoàng.

Operation 'VN10', which focused on drug ring linked to the four flight attendants, has been one of the city’s largest drug undertakings to date.

In the operation, the police have dismantled 500 criminal groups, arrested over 1,000 suspects and seized 316 kg of drugs, ten firearms, and illicit money transactions worth a staggering VNĐ28 trillion (US$1.15 billion).

As part of their efforts to mark the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 - 2024), the police aim to prosecute another 1,200 individuals connected to this case.

In another major operation, police shut down an online arms trafficking ring operating through secret groups like 'Warscrap' on social media. This network sold weapons to criminals involved in drug trafficking and engaged in counterfeiting and kidnapping.

Task forces raided locations across 26 provinces in the country, arresting 71 suspects, and seizing nearly 100 firearms and 9,000 rounds of ammunition.

Efforts to combat property theft paid off, with snatch-and-grab robberies dropping by 24.35 per cent. Police prioritised treating these incidents as serious crimes, swiftly arresting suspects and improving safety for residents and visitors.

Illegal loan sharks were also targeted, with over 700 individuals prosecuted for high-interest lending schemes involving VNĐ13 trillion ($535 million). Aggressive debt collection tactics, including threats and vandalism, have reportedly been eradicated from the city.

The police credited much of their success to public participation, with community programmes encouraging citizens to report crimes and support offender rehabilitation.

Looking ahead, the city plans to expand anti-drug campaigns, build drug-free neighbourhoods and intensify efforts to fight crime in 2025. — VNS