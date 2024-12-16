Cross-border drug trafficking network dismantled in Nghệ An

NGHỆ AN — Authorities in the central province of Nghệ An successfully dismantled a transnational drug trafficking network, arresting four suspects and seizing over 28,000 synthetic drug tablets, along with other evidence.

In the early hours of December 15, police from Vinh City, in collaboration with Road Traffic Police Team No.2 of the Nghệ An Provincial Police Department, apprehended Trần Thế Hùng, a 34-year-old resident of Phố Châu Town, Hương Sơn District, Hà Tĩnh Province.

The arrest, made on National Highway 7C in Nghi Đồng Commune, Nghi Lộc District, led to the confiscation of 28,000 synthetic drug tablets.

Expanding the investigation, authorities conducted an urgent arrest of Nguyễn Quốc Cường, 38, from Nghi Hải Ward, Vinh City. Cường, a known local drug dealer, was found in possession of 2,501 small packets of heroin and 107 synthetic drug tablets.

On the same day, two additional suspects were apprehended through coordinated efforts with the Cầu Treo Border Gate Border Guard Station and Kỳ Sơn District Police.

Authorities arrested Tồng Cu Mua, a 41-year-old from Bolikhămxay Province, Laos, and Mùa Dua Thái, 55, a resident of Phù Khả 2 Hamlet, Na Ngoi Commune, Kỳ Sơn District. Tồng Cu Mua, identified as a notorious drug lord in Laos, was charged with illegal drug trafficking, while Mùa Dua Thái, a key courier in the network, was caught transporting 100 synthetic drug tablets and other evidence.

Police described Tồng Cu Mua as the mastermind behind the network and Mùa Dua Thái as a critical link responsible for moving drugs across the border into Việt Nam for distribution.

The Criminal Investigation Police Department of Vinh City is continuing to investigate and expand the case. — VNS