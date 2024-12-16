Vietnamese join Singapore’s International Migrants Day Celebration

SINGAPORE — The Liaison Board of the Vietnamese Community in Singapore attended the 2024 International Migrants Day Celebration held by the Singaporean Ministry of Manpower on December 15.

This is the third time it has been invited by the organisers to participate in the celebration, reflecting local authorities’ recognition of the Vietnamese community’s contributions to the host country’s economic and cultural life.

Alongside a booth showcasing Việt Nam's culture and cuisine, the Liaison Board also entertained visitors with cultural and artistic performances imbued with national identity. Traditional folk games with prizes and cultural quizzes about Việt Nam were also organised, helping international workers and friends gain a deeper understanding of the country and its people.

In addition, the board prepared 1,000 gift packages to present to workers from various countries, including Vietnam, who attended the event.

Singaporean Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng visited the booth of the Vietnamese community liaison board, expressing his admiration and gratitude for the contributions of the Vietnamese community to the International Migrants Day Celebration, as well as to the vibrant, multicultural economic and cultural life of the city-state.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phước Dũng praised the efforts, cohesion, and sense of responsibility demonstrated by the liaison board towards Singapore. He expressed his hope that the Vietnamese community will continue to actively participate in activities held by Singaporean agencies and organisations, further contributing to the host country’s development as well as relations between the two nations.

Statistics showed that there are currently 1.5 million foreign workers in Singapore. — VNS