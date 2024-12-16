Việt Nam - Japan entrepreneurship training programme celebrates its 15th anniversary

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội-based Foreign Trade University and the Keieijuku Vietnam Alumni Business Community jointly organised the 15th Anniversary Programme of the Keieijuku Entrepreneurship Training Programme in Hà Nội on December 13.

The entrepreneur training programme was supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency in Việt Nam (JICA) and implemented by the Việt Nam-Japan Institute for Human Resources Development (VJCC).

The ceremony is an opportunity to reflect on the 15-year journey of building and developing the Keieijuku programme, highlighting its outstanding achievements in connecting the business community, sharing knowledge and enhancing leadership capabilities for Vietnamese businesses.

As Việt Nam and Japan enter a phase in history marked by the achievements of 50 years of diplomatic relations, the programme has played a crucial role in this growing partnership. The Keieijuku Entrepreneur Training Programme (also known as the Advanced Business Programme) and the Keieijuku Vietnam Alumni Community were both created as part of this bilateral cooperation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Japan's Deputy Ambassador to Việt Nam Ishikawa Isamu said: “Since the first Keieijuku Programme launched in 2009, over 1,000 alumni have been trained. We are proud to know that these alumni are now leading businesses in various sectors, contributing positively to the economic and social development of Việt Nam.”

Isamu also emphasised that 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Việt Nam, a milestone highlighting the deepening relationship between the two countries.

He expressed confidence that Keieijuku graduates, after learning from experienced instructors, would continue to refine their knowledge and preserve the spirit of Japanese management practices to help their businesses thrive.

The deputy ambassador also extended his congratulations to the Việt Nam-Japan Institute for Human Resource Development (VJCC) for their dedicated role in implementing the programme, and expressed hopes that the friendship between Japan and Việt Nam would continue to grow stronger.

Associate Professor Dr Bùi Anh Tuấn, President of Foreign Trade University, said: "One of the missions of our university is to develop the Vietnamese business community. With determination and effort, we have achieved significant outcomes in fulfilling this mission. The Keieijuku programme is the product of a cooperation project between JICA and Foreign Trade University. The programme equips participants with modern business management knowledge, the management models and business practices of Japan, tailored to Việt Nam's business environment, culture and people."

Tuấn also praised Keieijuku alumni for embracing humanistic business philosophy and values, becoming upright entrepreneurs and contributing to sustainable business development. He expressed his hopes that alumni would continue to keep the Keieijuku spirit alive as they expand their businesses and serve as brand ambassadors for Keieijuku in Việt Nam and abroad.

Chief Representative of JICA Việt Nam Sugano Yuichi said he highly appreciates the VJCC for their significant contributions in promoting mutual understanding between Japan and Việt Nam. He acknowledged the efforts of both Japanese and Vietnamese instructors who have built an engaging curriculum over the past 15 years. He also reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting the development of a high-quality workforce that will drive Việt Nam's economic and social growth.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, a panel discussion titled 'Joining hands to build the country' was held with lecturers and experts. Panelists discussed various topics, including inspirational stories from successful participants, connecting trade with Keieijuku Việt Nam: exchanging business cooperation agreements, and a roundtable discussion on 'Keieijuku Go Global: Challenges and opportunities'.

The highlight of the programme was the 'Road of Gratitude' exhibition area and the booth introducing typical Keieijuku enterprises, which attracted the participation of nearly 400 delegates, teachers, experts and both Vietnamese and Japanese businessmen, especially a gathering of 240 alumni and students of the Keieijuku Programme. — VNS