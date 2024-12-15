Work starts on 7-km segment of HCM City-Thủ Dầu Một-Chơn Thành expressway

BÌNH PHƯỚC — Work began Saturday on a 7-km segment of the HCM City-Thủ Dầu Một-Chơn Thành expressway in Bình Phước, enhancing connectivity with HCM City and Bình Dương Province.

The expressway will connect Ring Roads 3 and 4, linking HCM City with Bình Dương Province’s Thủ Dầu Một City, and Bình Phước Province’s Chơn Thành District.

As the first expressway in Bình Phước, the section is expected to be completed by 2026 and costs VNĐ1.5 trillion (US$59 million) to build.

Of the amount, VNĐ1 trillion will be allocated from the central budget, while the remaining funds from the local resources.

In total, the expressway costs VNĐ17.4 trillion to build.

The expressway will has a total length of 69km, including 52km traversing Bình Dương Province (with construction expected to commence early 2025), 7km in Bình Phước Province, and 2km in HCM City.

Initially, the expressway will feature four lanes, with plans for expansion to six lanes in subsequent phases, allowing for a maximum speed of 100km per hour.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà said the expressway will serve as a vital transportation corridor for the southeastern region.

It will significantly reduce travel time from the Central Highlands region to the under-construction Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai Province, he said.

It will shorter travel time from Bình Phước Province to Long Thành airport and Cái Mép – Thị Vải Port, thus cutting logistics costs for businesses, he added.

In addition to this project, Bình Phước Province also plans to build another 129-km expressway, the Gia Nghĩa - Chơn Thành expressway.

The project comprises a 27.8-km section in Đắk Nông Province and a 101-km segment in Bình Phước Province, with a total investment of VNĐ25.54 trillion.

Of the amount, the state budget will contribute VNĐ12.77 trillion, with an equal investment from the private sectors. — VNS