Home Society

Việt Nam-Japan Friendship House inaugurated in Long An province

December 15, 2024 - 18:55
Japanese Consul General in HCM City Ono Masuo highlighted the robust political, economic, and cultural ties between Việt Nam and Japan, noting that Việt Nam is becoming an increasingly significant and equal partner for Japan.

 

The inauguration ceremony of the Việt Nam-Japan Friendship House in Long An on Sunday. VNA/VNS Photo

LONG AN — A ceremony was held in Long An Province on Sunday to inaugurate the Việt Nam-Japan Friendship House.

Construction of the Việt Nam-Japan Friendship House began in July last year as part of the integrated Waterpoint urban area. Spanning nearly 7,000 sq.m, the project features various functional zones, including a cultural house, restaurants, an exhibition area, and miniature landscapes showcasing the cultural characteristics of both Việt Nam and Japan.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice Chairman of the Long An Provincial People’s Committee emphasised that the inauguration of the Friendship House underscored the province’s commitment to preserving and strengthening the enduring relationship between Việt Nam and Japan. He added that the project would enrich cultural activities for residents of Long An and nearby provinces.

Japanese Consul General in HCM City Ono Masuo highlighted the robust political, economic, and cultural ties between Việt Nam and Japan, noting that Việt Nam was becoming an increasingly significant and equal partner for Japan. The diplomat expressed his hope that the Việt Nam-Japan Friendship House would serve as a hub for cultural exchange between the two nations in the Mekong Delta region and a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike.

Currently, Japan ranks fourth among the 40 countries and territories investing in Long An, with a total registered capital of nearly US$1 billion. These investments are concentrated in districts such as Đức Hòa, Bến Lức, Cần Giuộc, and Tân An City.

Japanese projects in Long An primarily focus on sectors such as the production of artificial wood panels and wood products, the production and assembly of electronic components, textiles and garments, animal feed production, and food processing.

The Japanese business community is one of the largest in the province and has made significant contributions to local socio-economic development. VNS

Society

Japan set on improving Vietnamese workers conditions

Thanks to their dedication and the guidance of employers and managing unions, many Vietnamese workers have become skilled and core employees, contributing to their companies’ growth and fostering cooperation and friendship between the two nations.
Society

Long An reaps social benefits of school construction

Over the past decade, dozens of modern schools have been built. These projects, which have mobilised over VNĐ100 billion (US$4.1 million) from social efforts, have brought about a remarkable change to the education landscape in Long An.
Society

Việt Nam needs legal framework to encourage sustainable economic development

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Lê Công Thành stated that Việt Nam needs a comprehensive strategy, interdisciplinary and inter-regional coordination, and a spirit of innovation in production activities, green economic development and environmentally friendly practices from businesses, households and individuals.

