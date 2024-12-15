Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia debuts

MOSCOW — The Vietnamese Association in Russia has been developed into the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia, reflecting the diversity and size of the 100,000-strong Vietnamese community in Russia.

The decision was made during the fourth congress of the Vietnamese Association in Russia held in Moscow on Saturday (local time).

At the first congress of the union organised right after its formation, members elected Đỗ Xuân Hoàng as the President of the union in the 2024-29 tenure.

The event also marked the 20th anniversary of the Vietnamese Association in Russia and anticipated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Russia in 2025.

Reviewing the association's operations in the past five years, Hoàng said that despite difficulties, the association maintained active operations, earning recognition as a model for overseas Vietnamese communities worldwide. Its efforts focused on three core areas - uniting and developing the community, fostering ties with the homeland, and engaging in people-to-people diplomacy.

Through initiatives such as the “Tradition and Friendship Fund,” which supports Việt Nam –Russia cooperation, and the “Enlightenment Fund,” chaired by Ambassador Đặng Minh Khôi, the association has encouraged outstanding academic and cultural achievements among Vietnamese students in Russia.

Hoàng called on the community to continue to tighten bonds with the homeland and integrate more deeply into the host country.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Khôi praised the association's role in uniting Vietnamese people in Russia and building a solidarity bloc among the community, and protecting their rights and interest, as well as connecting the community and the home country.

The diplomat expressed his hope that the newly established union would develop innovative programmes, becoming a robust centre of community cohesion and a reliable bridge between the Vietnamese diaspora and the embassy.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Association in Russia and two key leaders from the third term, President Đỗ Xuân Hoàng and Vice President Trần Phú Thuận, were awarded the third-class Labour Order by the State President of Việt Nam. VNS