HCM City raises drainage service fees to 30% from 2025

HCM CITY — HCM City will increase drainage and wastewater treatment service fees by 5 per cent to 30 per cent of the water supply unit price, excluding value-added tax (VAT), starting in early 2025.

The State-owned Saigon Water Corporation (Sawaco) will collect the fees through residents’ monthly water bills.

For instance, a household using VNĐ100,000 (about US$4) worth of clean water will pay an additional VNĐ30,000 (about $1.1) for drainage fees, excluding VAT.

The adjustment marks the final increase in the pricing schedule for 2022-25, with 5 per cent annual hikes.

Since November 2019, clean water prices have risen by 5 per cent annually, following a proposal from Sawaco, which noted that prices had not been adjusted from 2013.

Currently, the city's clean water prices are VNĐ6,700 per cu.m for up to 4 cu.m per person per month, VNĐ12,900 for 4-6 cu.m, and VNĐ14,400 for over 6 cu.m.

For administrative agencies, the price is VNĐ13,000 per cubic metre. For production units, the price is VNĐ12,100 per cu.m. For business and service units, the price is VNĐ21,300 per cu.m.

According to Sawaco, only 1 per cent of the collected funds will cover encashment services and taxes, while the rest will be allocated to the State budget for the operation, maintenance, and development of the city’s water drainage systems. — VNS