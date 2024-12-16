Three key projects in HCM City expected to be completed before Tết

HCM CITY－A second tunnel passing through Nguyễn Văn Linh - Nguyễn Hữu Thọ intersection, Phước Long Bridge and the Tân Kỳ - Tân Quý road expansion project are about to be completed and reduce traffic congestion at HCM City gateways and improve connection with neighbouring provinces.

These are three major projects planned by the city’s Traffic Construction Investment Project Management Board to be completed before Lunar New Year 2025.

Construction of the tunnel at the intersection of Nguyễn Văn Linh and Nguyễn Hữu Thọ streets in District 7 with an investment of VNĐ830 billion (US$32.4 million) began in September 2020.

Previously, in October, the first tunnel was completed, but the intersection was still blocked due to construction of the second tunnel, causing congestion to continue.

Also in the south of the city, the Phước Long Bridge project, connecting District 7 and Nhà Bè, with an investment of VNĐ748 billion, is expected to open before Tết after many years of delay.

The bridge is located on Phạm Hữu Lầu Street over Phú Xuân Canal at 359 metres long, and 10.5 metres wide.

Previously, the Phước Long Bridge was planned to be implemented in the period 2016-2019, with a budget of nearly VNĐ400 billion to replace the old, narrow and degraded bridge.

However, in 2020, the project started construction, then continued to be delayed due to site clearance problems.

The project is behind schedule, leading to increased compensation costs, which had to be adjusted in 2022, and completion was delayed.

To date, the project has been basically completed. When opened to traffic at the end of this year, the project will contribute to reducing congestion.

In the southwest of the city, the project to expand Tân Kỳ - Tân Quý street, passing through Bình Tân District, is also expected to be completed before Tết.

This is one of the main routes connecting Hóc Môn, Bình Tân, Tân Phú and Tân Bình Districts with Tân Sơn Nhất Airport and the city's inner city.

Starting construction in March 2023, the project has a total investment of more than VNĐ1.2 trillion, of which construction is about VNĐ237 billion, the remainder goes to compensation payments and site clearance.

The expanded section is nearly two kilometres, from Bình Long Street to Mã Lò Street, expanding the road surface from 8-10 metres to 30 metres, combined with the construction of drainage and lighting systems. VNS