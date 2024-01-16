Society
Home Society

HCM City to set up steering committee to monitor key projects

January 16, 2024 - 17:35
Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Văn Mãi emphasised the mission of the steering committee. Photo sggp.org.vn

HCM CITY – To implement and monitor key public projects in 2024-2030, identify those in need of investment, and deal with arising issues, the HCM City plans to establish a steering committee.

The committee will also provide recommendations for drafting policies to mobilise more resources, speed up land acquisition and technology application, implement projects and ensure quality and progress.

The committee, to comprise specialised groups and project teams, is expected to be established at the end of this month.

It will focus on the railways, projects under the transit-oriented development (TOD) planning model and those implemented under the city’s breakthrough and development programmes.

The key ones include expressways, Thủ Thiêm Bridge No.4 and Cần Giờ Bridge.

The committee will direct whether investment will be from public, public-private partnership or private sources.

It will also guide the conduct of investment procedures to ensure projects remain on schedule and in compliance with the laws. – VNS

