First int’l innovative designs expo opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — Văn Lang University (VLU) in collaboration with Korea Institute of Culture Product and Design (KICD) on January 15 co-organised a winter international symposium and exhibition for the first time in Việt Nam.

The exhibition, themed "Innovative designs for the community: Enhancing the global brand image”, took place at VLU’s campus 3 in HCM City’s Bình Thạnh District.

It attracted many representatives of universities and design companies from 19 countries, including the Republic of Korea, the United States, Mexico, China, Iran, India, Poland, Japan, Turkey, Romania, Switzerland, Egypt, Hungary, Germany, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Macedonia, Italy and Việt Nam.

More than 100 new designs were on display in many fields such as graphic design, interaction design, product design, fashion design, community design and service design.

Creative design plays an increasingly important role in the modern economy, as designers contribute to creating high-quality products and services to serve the community.

The exhibition focused on introducing designs for the community that bring positive value to the development of local brands and improve the quality of life.

It also opened up great opportunities for Vietnamese designers to learn about new types of design, and interact and exchange experiences with representatives from design superpowers around the world.

Within the framework of the event, numerous scientific conferences shared academic, cultural and artistic values to the designers and academic communities of design.

Experts from RoK and Việt Nam presented the topics of sustainable development in design and preserving cultural values in the context of globalisation.

With the orientation of training applied design according to the development trends of the global design industry, VLU has pioneered the introduction of the topics of exploiting traditional cultural values and community design into its training programmes for many years.

The combination of creativity and cultural identity has helped students of VLU’s Faculty of Fine Arts and Design achieve many awards in prestigious international competitions.

VLU cooperates with more than 30 Korean universities and technology companies to increase chances for its students and graduate students to participate in international exchange programmes, studying abroad.

VLU’s Faculty of Fine Arts and Design has cooperated with many leading universities in design in the world such as Handong University, Kookmin University, Sunmoon University and KonKuk University.

It regularly hosts many large-scale art events in Việt Nam, aiming at academic exchange in the fields of design and fine arts, and design trends among professionals and art lovers. — VNS