Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

An historic moment in history

January 16, 2024 - 11:35
Cambodian people will never forget the end of the Pol Pot regime 45 years ago and the whole-hearted support and sacrifices made by Vietnamese voluntary troops. Those efforts have helped create an unbreakable bond between the two nations.

see also

More on this story

Society

Helping the blind see

There’s a common misconception in Việt Nam that makes people reluctant to become organ donors. Some believe that if they donate vital body parts it will affect them in the afterlife. Thankfully not everyone thinks so, and more is being done to encourage people to give the gift of life.

E-paper

Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Hanoi today
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom