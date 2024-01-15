Fire claims four lives in Hà Nội, PM orders investigation

HÀ NỘI — A fire in the early hours of Monday morning claimed the lives of four people including two adults and two children in Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội.

Initial information from the Hoàn Kiếm People's Committee suggests that the victims died due to smoke inhalation.

The fire started around 4.39am at the building at No 4 Hàng Lược Street in Hàng Mã Ward, Hoàn Kiếm.

After receiving information, the Hà Nội Police Force Command immediately dispatched a total of seven firetrucks with 39 officers and firefighters to the scene.

After around 30 minutes, the fire was brought under control and rescuers found four victims dead inside the property.

The building is a three-storey house with the ground floor used as a flower shop. There is an emergency exit route at the top floor balcony leading to the house next door.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Đinh Tiến Dũng and Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, Chairman of the Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front in Hà Nội Nguyễn Lan Hương and representatives from Hoàn Kiếm District the same day have visited the survivors and victim's families being treated at Saint Paul General Hospital.

PM orders immediate investigation

In the wake of the fire, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered authorities to thoroughly investigate the fire.

The PM's document stated that Hà Nội People's Committee must cooperate with the Ministry of Public Security to deal with the aftermath and quickly investigate the cause of the fire, and to strictly punish violations of fire safety rules if found.

The PM also urges the Minister of Public Security and chairmen of the People's Committees of localities to implement the directives of the National Assembly, the Government, and the Prime Minister regarding fire prevention and fighting efforts.

PM Chính emphasised the need to enhance propaganda and provide guidance on fire prevention, firefighting and rescue skills for the public, especially in places with a high risk of fires, especially as the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday. — VNS