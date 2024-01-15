HCM City launches traffic safety campaign ahead of Tết holidays

HCM CITY — The HCM City Police have launched a traffic safety campaign to ensure traffic order and safety in the period ahead of Tết (Lunar New Year) and spring festivals.

During the campaign from January 11 to February 29, the Road-Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the city's Police Department will strengthen patrols and strictly manage traffic violations on roads, railways and waterways.

Traffic police and traffic inspection forces will be especially vigilant during Tết (Lunar New Year) holidays and Lễ hội Xuân (Spring festival) in the city.

Nguyễn Văn Bình, deputy head of PC08, asked all traffic police officers and others to uphold their sense of responsibility, discipline and good behavior when communicating with people in inspection and supervision work.

After the ceremony, local traffic police units and relevant agencies from all districts paraded throughout the city on motorbikes and cars hung with safety traffic slogans.

In 2023, the city’s traffic police handled more than 650,000 cases of traffic violations, a year-on-year increase of more than 84,000 cases, and collected fines of more than VNĐ769 billion (US$31.3 million).

A total of more than 1,500 cars, 150,000 motorbikes, 1,200 three- and four-wheeler vehicles were temporarily seized and the traffic police revoked more than 108,000 driving licences of violators.

The city recorded 1,734 road accidents, killing 663 people and injuring 1,049 others, representing a year-on-year decrease of 411 cases, 116 deaths and 51 injured victims.

The above-mentioned results showed that traffic order and safety in 2023 in the city improved, positively contributing to the city’s socio-economic development.

In 2024, the city will continue to promote communication and legal education on traffic order and safety, raise awareness of law enforcement for road traffic participants, launch emulation movements on traffic order and safety, and call on people to actively respond to these movements.

It sets a target of accelerating the progress and improving the quality of construction investment projects, and upgrading transport infrastructure systems to contribute to reducing traffic accidents and traffic congestion. — VNS