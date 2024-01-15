Hà Nội to implement solutions to reduce air pollution

HÀ NỘI — Faced with continuously increasing air pollution, Hà Nội has implemented many solutions to tackle the problem.

The municipal People's Committee directs organisations to strengthen inspection and supervision to prevent straw burning, especially in areas near national highways and the Nội Bài International Airport.

​The Hà Nội Department of Natural Resources and Environment (DoNRE) compiled a list of districts with high rates of straw burning and sent it to the municipal People's Committee to post on the city’s portal.

The DoNRE presides and coordinates with departments of agriculture and rural development, industry and trade to encourage businesses to buy straw as a raw material.

The work will bring economic efficiency and help consume straw after harvest.

The Hà Nội Department of Science and Technology presides over and coordinates with the DoNRE to research and propose appropriate technologies for collection, transportation and treatment of straw in an eco-friendly manner.

In recent years, with urbanisation and expansion, Hà Nội has become one of the 17 largest cities in the world and is facing negative impacts due to environmental pollution and climate change.

The consequences seriously affect quality of life and sustainable development.

Shortage of environmental solutions and limited awareness of some residents are significant challenges for Hà Nội.

Air pollution in Hà Nội is exacerbated by seasonal transitions.

In summer, rain, high temperatures and strong winds reduce dust concentration. But in winter, there is little wind and rain and pollutant levels rise.

Harmful emission from production facilities, industrial zones, craft villages, construction sites and vehicles are not well controlled.

Statistics of the Department of Transport showed that Hà Nội has 7.8 million vehicles, not including vehicles from provinces and cities constantly entering and leaving the capital.

Many motorbikes are old, emitting black smoke into the environment making the pollution even more serious.

Recently, at the workshop "Air quality management for Hà Nội - From commitment to action" organised by the municipal People's Committee and the World Bank (WB), experts said that solving the problem required coordination among Hà Nội and neighbouring provinces.

The WB proposed different solutions to improve the air quality.

The capital city needs to effectively ban outdoor burning of garbage and agricultural waste, better manage agricultural waste and take measures to reduce street dust.

It should enforce motorbike emission control standards, and promote public transport and electric vehicles.

The city should also develop a sustainable waste management strategy to eliminate outdoor waste burning and increase waste collection, classification and recycling.

One more solution is addressing ammonium emissions from agriculture, and using organic fertilisers.

Another issue for Hà Nội is tightening emission standards for power plants, increasing renewable energy in accordance with Việt Nam’s commitment at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) to achieve zero emissions by 2050, and reducing coal and biomass in craft villages. — VNS