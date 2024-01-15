Việt Nam hopes to welcome 17-18 million tourist arrivals this year

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s tourism industry has set a target to welcome 17-18 million foreign visitors in 2024, approaching the pre-pandemic record in 2019 when COVID-19 had yet to disrupt global travel.

In 2023, the figure hit 12.6 million, surpassing the initial target set earlier in the year (before China, which accounted for a third of foreign arrivals to Việt Nam pre-pandemic, announced reopening plans) by 57 per cent and achieving the adjusted goal of 12-13 million.

The number of domestic travellers, meanwhile, stood at 108 million, up 6 per cent compared to the set target. Tourism activities generated about VNĐ678 trillion (US$27.85 billion) in revenue, 4.3 per cent higher than the yearly plan.

Despite substantial recovery in 2023, the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said the domestic tourism recovery will still face challenges in the year ahead. This is particularly true in the context of the unpredictable global developments stemming from economic uncertainties, regional conflicts and climate change.

Việt Nam’s socio-economic conditions remain stable; the economy continues to grow and inflation has been kept in check. But the persistent threat of disease and natural disasters are likely to create uncertainty affecting production, business activities and the daily lives of citizens.

According to forecasts from the UN World Tourism Organisation and the World Travel and Tourism Council, international travel activities may fully recover by the end of 2024, reaching the levels achieved in 2019. However, the recovery is expected to be uneven across different regions.

The ever-changing demands of international tourists require higher standards in product quality, diversity and unique experiences. The trends of integrating information technology, artificial intelligence and digital transformation are envisioned to drive the emergence of new forms of tourism.

Based on these analyses and projections, Việt Nam aims to serve 17-18 million foreign and 110 million domestic visitors this year, with an expected total revenue from tourism nearing VNĐ840 trillion.

To achieve the stated objectives, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng has instructed the VNAT to continue focusing on advising and improving the institutional framework, policies, reviewing identified deficiencies for adjustment, and international commitments in the field of tourism. Collaboration with other ministries and sectors is emphasised to formulate policies for developing various types of products such as agricultural tourism and digital transformation in tourism.

He also noted the need for attention on strengthening tourism statistics and digital transformation to enhance the effectiveness of data collection, providing reliable figures to efficiently support tourism policy planning.

The ministry also calls for enhanced training for tourism officials and workers to meet requirements of new situations, especially in terms of language proficiency and technology expertise. — VNS