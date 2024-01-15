Society
Helping the blind see

January 15, 2024 - 16:38
There’s a common misconception in Việt Nam that makes people reluctant to become organ donors. Some believe that if they donate vital body parts it will affect them in the afterlife. Thankfully not everyone thinks so, and more is being done to encourage people to give the gift of life.

