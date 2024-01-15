Helping the blind see

There’s a common misconception in Việt Nam that makes people reluctant to become organ donors. Some believe that if they donate vital body parts it will affect them in the afterlife. Thankfully not everyone thinks so, and more is being done to encourage people to give the gift of life.
The HCM City health sector has proposed a ban on the sale of drugs through social media platforms or livestreams in an effort to tackle the sale of counterfeit or substandard medicine, as well as medicine without documented origin.
The HCM City Labour Federation and trade unions at all levels will earmark around VNĐ135 billion (US$5.5 million) to present gifts and organise various programmes to ensure members and other workers enjoy a happy Tết (Lunar New Year) in early February.
Hà Nội wants to shorten the approval time and create conditions for it to implement transit-oriented development projects that maximise the amount of residential, business and leisure space within walking distance of public transport.