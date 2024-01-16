HCM City Student Assistance Centre to help disadvantaged students, workers enjoy Tết

HCM CITY — The HCM City Student Assistance Centre is stepping up efforts to support disadvantaged students and workers as Tết (Lunar New Year) approaches.

The Tết holidays are from February 8 to 14.

The centre, affiliated to the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union is calling on businesses to offer 4,000 part-time jobs to students from January 1 to February 15.

The jobs include that of cashiers, warehouse, gift-wrapping and supermarket staff, labourers, waiters and waitresses, kitchen assistants, vehicle keepers, security guards, delivery workers and housekeepers.

They will enable students to earn an average of VNĐ25,000 - 50,000 (US$1.02-2.03) per hour and VNĐ140,000-400,000 ($5.7-16.3) per day.

The centre is also collaborating with businesses such as Acecook and Lifebuoy to offer free transport for students and workers in unorganised sectors to their hometowns before Tết.

Since it first started offering free transportation in 2002 some 60,400 students and disadvantaged workers have benefited.

This year it plans to gift 2,000 bus tickets and 150 train tickets to students in difficult circumstances and people such as street vendors and lottery ticket sellers.

It will organize concerts and other performances to entertain disadvantaged students who stay back in the city during Tết.

The event will take place at the HCM City Youth Cultural House on January 31, and the centre will give gifts to around 2,000 students worth VNĐ1.5 billion ($60,990).

For more information and support, students and workers can visit www.sac.vn or www.facebook.com/hotrohssv. — VNS