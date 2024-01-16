Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

 Coast Guard seizes 15,000 litres of smuggled diesel

January 16, 2024 - 15:53
The Coast Guard has seized 15,000 litres of smuggled diesel from a wooden fishing boat off the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Kiên Giang.

 

Officers of Coast Guard Intelligence Division No 2 discover a wooden fishing boat off the coast of Kiên Giang Province carrying 15,000 litres of diesel oil of unknown origin on January 12.  — Photo courtesy of VCG

MEKONG DELTA — The Coast Guard has seized 15,000 litres of smuggled diesel from a wooden fishing boat off the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Kiên Giang.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Phan Nhân Hậu, head of the Đồng Nai Province-based Coast Guard Intelligence Division No 2, said a patrol team discovered the boat 50 nautical miles east Thổ Chu Islands on January 12.

Officers boarded KG 91060 TS registered in Kiên Giang Province and found the oil of unknown origin.

The vessel’s captain, Nguyễn Công Định, 50, of Hậu Giang Province, and four crew members were on board.

Định failed to furnish documents proving the origin of the oil, while none of the crew had the qualifications or certification required to be a sailor.

The patrol team brought the vessel ashore and handed the case over to Coast Guard Region No 4 based in Vũng Tàu City for further investigation. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Helping the blind see

There’s a common misconception in Việt Nam that makes people reluctant to become organ donors. Some believe that if they donate vital body parts it will affect them in the afterlife. Thankfully not everyone thinks so, and more is being done to encourage people to give the gift of life.

E-paper

Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Hanoi today
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom