HCM City’s iconic zoo appeals for relief amid financial woes

HCM CITY — The Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, one of HCM City’s oldest landmarks, is grappling with a significant tax debt that could threaten its operations.

According to District 1's Tax Department, the zoo’s outstanding tax liability stood at over VNĐ846 billion (approximately US$33 million) as of October 31. Of this, VNĐ787 billion is overdue and subject to enforcement measures.

At a Thursday meeting, HCM City's Department of Natural Resources and Environment announced a review of the land-use lease arrangements for the zoo. This comes in response to the institution’s appeal for assistance in addressing its financial difficulties.

The zoo operates on public land under a lease agreement established in 2014, requiring annual rental payments for a 50-year term. While the zoo generates income from ticket sales and related services, it also uses a substantial portion of its 20-hectare property for non-commercial purposes, including conservation areas, animal shelters and green spaces.

The zoo’s management argues that its mission extends beyond revenue generation, encompassing conservation, education and public recreation.

Approximately 95 per cent of ticket revenues are allocated to animal care, green space maintenance and operational expenses, leaving limited funds to meet tax obligations. Furthermore, much of the zoo’s land, such as animal enclosures and public parks, is dedicated to non-profit activities.

In its petition, the zoo requested that the city government differentiate between land used for commercial purposes and land serving public and conservation functions. It also appealed for adjustments to its tax liabilities in line with this distinction.

The Department acknowledged the zoo’s financial problems and committed to submitting a detailed report to the city’s People’s Committee. A resolution is expected to involve input from multiple departments to ensure compliance with land-use and tax regulations.

Founded in 1864, the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens is among the oldest institutions of its kind in Southeast Asia. Alongside iconic landmarks such as Notre Dame Cathedral and Bến Thành Market, the zoo is a cultural and historical symbol of HCM City.

It houses over 2,000 animals of 135 different species and is a hub for conservation and education. — VNS