Camera traps reveal rare animal species in Hà Tĩnh Province

HÀ TĨNH – Numerous endangered and rare animal species have been discovered in Kẻ Gỗ Nature Reserve in Hà Tĩnh Province through the use of camera traps.

Recently, officials and staff of the Kẻ Gỗ Nature Reserve Management Board have focused on installing camera traps to monitor biodiversity. Within the forest area under their management, 88 camera trap locations have promptly captured the growth and development of mammals, birds and reptiles.

"Initially, the camera traps have recorded 19 mammal species, 13 bird species and some reptile species,” said a management board official.

“Among the mammals in the forest are species such as chevrotains, masked palm civets, common palm civets, deer, wild boars and golden monkeys,” he said.

“These are positive signs indicating the biodiversity of the forests under our management," he added.

Along with the mammals, the camera traps have identified bird species such as the bar-backed chicken, striped-bellied short-tailed chicken, mahogany-breasted chicken, long-necked babbler, wild cauldron, wild chicken, gray-headed short-tailed chicken, purple-hipped pheasant, white pheasant, white-headed babbler and fire warbler.

Notably, many of the mammals and bird species detected by the camera traps are listed in the IUCN's Red Data Book as endangered and rare forest animals under Groups IB and IIB, necessitating strict protection.

Consequently, measures for forest protection, wildlife conservation and biodiversity preservation are given utmost priority by the Kẻ Gỗ Nature Reserve Management Board.

Nguyễn Tiến Dũng, the management board’s director, said that his unit currently manages over 40,000ha of forest and forestry land spanning Cẩm Xuyên, Kỳ Anh, Hương Khê and Thạch Hà districts, as well as areas that border Quảng Bình Province.

The forest is home to a rich and diverse ecosystem, with many species requiring urgent protection.

"Our unit always emphasises enhancing the effectiveness of forest management, wildlife protection and biodiversity conservation. The results of the camera trap installations capturing many rare animal species vividly reflect the biodiversity in the forest,” Dũng said.

“This compels us to take on greater responsibility in wildlife conservation, combating illegal hunting and fostering sustainable development for these forests," he added. VNS