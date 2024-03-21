Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Environment

Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park receives 11 rare animals

March 21, 2024 - 14:01
The Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Centre handed over two hornbills (Buceros bicornis), three pig-tailed macaques, one golden monkey, four civets, and one large Indian civet to the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development of the Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park.
Hornbills (Buceros bicornis). Photo nhandan.vn

QUẢNG BÌNH – The Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park Management Board in the central province of Quảng Bình has announced that it has recently received 11 rare wild animals transferred by the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Centre for further rescue and release back into the natural environment.

Accordingly, the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Centre handed over two hornbills (Buceros bicornis), three pig-tailed macaques, one golden monkey, four civets, and one large Indian civet to the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development of the Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park.

The wild animals are all on the list of endangered, precious, and rare animal species stipulated in Government Decree No. 84/2021/ND-CP on the management of endangered forest plants and animals and implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development has prepared adequate conditions in terms of infrastructure and specialised personnel to continue caring for, nurturing, and rehabilitating the wild behaviours of these animals before releasing them back into the natural environment.

Previously, the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development also received two hornbills. VNS

see also

More on this story

Environment

Young people protecting wildlife

The involvement of young individuals in the efforts to protect wildlife has played a significant role in moving Việt Nam closer to the goal of ending the practice of illegally keeping bears.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom