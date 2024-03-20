Construction units at Long Thành Airport urged to address dust pollution

ĐỒNG NAI — The Department of Natural Resources and Environment in Đồng Nai Province has urgently requested action from the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to combat dust pollution during the construction of Long Thành Airport.

The ongoing work, combined with dry season and strong winds, has worsened dust issues.

The department emphasised the need for effective pollution control measures to minimise the environmental impact.

On March 15, the department along with local authorities in Long Thành District, met with ACV to oversee compliance with environmental regulations at the airport site.

ACV reported that 43 specialised vehicles have been mobilised for dust suppression and construction of cooling and settling ponds have been completed.

However, monitoring reveals lapses in monitoring vehicle activities and inadequate dust suppression efforts, including irregular watering and failure to follow designated routes.

The airport construction site has experienced significant dust spread, impacting nearby residents and even visibility on the HCM City - Long Thành - Dầu Giây expressway in recent days.

With the project involving thousands of vehicles and workers, the Long Thành Airport Project Management Board said it plans to enhance watering efforts and enforce strict traffic control measures.

The management board also emphasised the challenges posed by the lack of vegetation cover and the removal of the topsoil layer in the airport construction area, leading to dust emissions during strong winds. Construction units have yet to find effective solutions to prevent dust. — VNS