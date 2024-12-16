Specific vehicles required to install journey monitoring devices from 2025

HÀ NỘI — Starting from January 2025, commercial transport vehicles, tractors, ambulances and road traffic rescue vehicles must install journey monitoring devices that meet specific technical requirements under national regulations.

The rule has been outlined in the Government’s Decree No. 151/2024/NĐ-CP.

Data collected from the devices will serve as evidence to handle violations. It will be shared with the Vietnam Road Administration and the local transport departments of centrally-run localities and relevant agencies.

The decree also stipulates that passenger cars with eight seats or more (excluding the driver's seat), tractor-trailers, ambulances and road traffic rescue vehicles must be equipped with a driver image recording device that meets technical requirements.

Journey monitoring devices have helped drastically reduce the rate of traffic accidents and speed violations on average per 1,000km.

Specifically, in 2015, this rate was 11.5 times per 1,000km.

In 2022 it decreased to 0.75 times per 1,000km.

Khương Kim Tạo, former deputy chief of the National Traffic Safety Office, expressed his support for managing ambulances through journey monitoring devices as it makes ambulance operations more transparent.

He said ambulances have been operating without specific regulations on prices and operating conditions. The media has covered stories on illegal ambulances operating without licences.

Regarding the requirement that tractor-trailers must also install journey monitoring devices, he said: "Even if it is late, it is better than never", because many extremely serious traffic accidents related to tractor-trailers are reported. — VNS