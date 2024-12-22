Typhoon Yagi’s hardest-hit villages will transform into happy communities: PM Chính

LÀO CAI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính affirmed that the inauguration of the reconstruction project for residential areas in Làng Nủ, Nậm Tông and Kho Vàng villages in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai marks an important milestone.

He expressed his belief that these villages will become exemplary communities and happy villages in the future.

He made these remarks on Sunday while attending the inauguration ceremony of the reconstruction project for residential areas in Làng Nủ, Nậm Tông, and Kho Vàng villages.

These areas had suffered a tragic disaster of flash floods and landslides caused by Typhoon Yagi in early September 2024, which resulted in dozens of deaths, family members missing and homes buried.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the reconstruction site in Làng Nủ Village, Bảo Yên District, and connected virtually to Nậm Tông and Kho Vàng villages in Bắc Hà District.

Before attending the ceremony, PM Chính and other delegates offered incense in memory of the victims and visited a photo and artifact exhibition at the old Làng Nủ Cultural House.

Lào Cai was hardest hit in terms of both lives lost and property destroyed with 139 deaths, 12 missing persons and 88 injuries. Economic damages were estimated at over VNĐ7 trillion (nearly US$275 million).

The villages of Làng Nủ, Nậm Tông and Kho Vàng were the hardest hit with 84 people perished, with some families losing all their members.

The reconstruction of residential areas in these villages has the highest priority, with PM Chính insisting that they must be completed by December 31, 2024.

The reconstruction projects in Làng Nủ and Nậm Tông were funded by the Vietnamese Loving Heart Fund of Việt Nam Television (VTV), while the Kho Vàng project was funded by the Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam).

Army Corps 12 under the Trường Sơn Construction Corporation served as the main contractor. The project has also received support from numerous donors, including Army Corps 12, Viettel Group, Vietjet Air and the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam.

The Làng Nủ resettlement area in Phúc Khánh Commune, Bảo Yên District, broke ground on September 21. It consists of 40 two-story houses and is designed in the traditional stilt-house style of the Tày ethnic group, along with supporting infrastructure.

The Nậm Tông resettlement area in Nậm Lúc Commune, Bắc Hà District, began construction on September 22. It includes 15 houses, each with an average area of approximately 110sq.m, along with support facilities.

The Kho Vàng resettlement area in Cốc Lầu Commune, Bắc Hà District, also broke ground on September 21. It includes 35 houses, each measuring 60sq.m, along with various supporting facilities and cultural amenities to serve the community’s needs.

Expressing his deep emotions upon returning to Làng Nủ and attending the inauguration ceremony of newly reconstructed homes and villages with the residents, PM Chính emphasised that this is an important milestone.

It highlights the spirit of great national solidarity, the love and compassion between people and the tradition of mutual support and care.

Commending the project's completion ahead of the scheduled deadline, the Prime Minister praised the efforts of the provincial Party Central Committee, the provincial authorities, related agencies, units, local areas, individuals and especially the Việt Nam People's Army.

The Prime Minister instructed Lào Cai Province to help residents affected by the disaster stabilise their lives in the coming time. Specifically, in Làng Nủ Village, he directed the allocation of agricultural land, the design and construction of a dam, and the conversion of streams into an artificial lake to both enhance the landscape and enable aquaculture activities for the villagers.

He also tasked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment with urgently submitting a proposal to the Government on preventing landslides and flash floods in mountainous and midland areas of northern and central regions to ensure the safety and stability of these regions.

In particular, Lào Cai must complete the eradication of 11,000 temporary and dilapidated houses in the province by December 31, 2025, he stressed.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister presented 150 houses to impoverished households living in temporary or dilapidated homes in the province, sponsored by the Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group, Sovico Group, and other units.

He also gifted 200 bicycles, 200 gift sets and 200 sets of clothes to children in the locality. — VNS