Deputy PM visits, extends Christmas greetings to religious organisations in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI – Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình on Monday visited the Archbishop Residence of Hà Nội, the Evangelical Church of Việt Nam (North), and the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics to offer greetings for Christmas 2024 and the upcoming New Year 2025.

At the Archbishop Residence of Hà Nội, Bình highlighted the Party’s and State's policy on supporting the development of Christianity, encouraging its followers to embrace good deeds, fulfill their civic duties, and contribute to economic development serving the prosperity of the nation.

The Deputy PM said the Party and State had agreed to allow the Holy See to open the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Hà Nội. He also noted that the elevation of diplomatic relations with the Vatican to a new level reflects Việt Nam's growing prestige on the international stage, with many countries praising its role and recognising it as a peaceful, friendly nation ready to be a friend to all countries.

In response, Archbishop Giuse Vũ Văn Thiên thanked the authorities for continuous support, which has facilitated various church activities, such as training clergy, transferring priests, and constructing churches. The church is pleased to contribute to social well-being, particularly for those in difficult circumstances.

He said the church is closely monitoring the directives of the Party General Secretary for 2025 and frequently prays for the country's progress to grow stronger.

At the Evangelical Church of Việt Nam (North), Bình expressed his joy at the improving lives of the Protestant community. He affirmed that the Party and State's leaders always respect the religious life of the people and hope that the Church, along with its head and other pastors, will continue to care for the spiritual life of followers, and guide them towards good deeds, and accompanying the nation.

He commended the Church for making many meaningful gestures to support and help both Protestants and the people overcome hardships in times of natural disasters and epidemics.

On behalf of the Party and State's leaders, Bình wished Protestant dignitaries and followers a merry Christmas and happy New Year.

According to Pastor Bùi Văn San, Head of the Evangelical Church of Việt Nam (North), the Church, recognised as a legal entity by the State in 1954, has expanded to 28 provinces and cities from Quảng Bình northwards, with over 200,000 followers and more than 800 dignitaries and pastors.

On this occasion, Bình also visited and extended Christmas greetings to the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics.

Priest Giuse Trần Xuân Mạnh, President of the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics, expressed his gratitude to the Party and the State for their ongoing support to the Committee, a trusted member of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

He affirmed that both he personally and the Committee at all levels will continue to encourage the Catholic community, both domestically and abroad, to effectively implement the Party's policies and the State's laws, participate in patriotic emulation movements, and contribute more to the cause of national construction and defence. – VNS