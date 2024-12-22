Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Deputy PM visits, extends Christmas greetings to religious organisations in Hà Nội

December 22, 2024 - 21:02
On behalf of the Party and State's leaders, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình wished Protestant dignitaries and followers a merry Christmas and happy New Year.
Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình wishes Protestant dignitaries and followers a merry Christmas and happy New Year on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình on Monday visited the Archbishop Residence of Hà Nội, the Evangelical Church of Việt Nam (North), and the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics to offer greetings for Christmas 2024 and the upcoming New Year 2025.

At the Archbishop Residence of Hà Nội, Bình highlighted the Party’s and State's policy on supporting the development of Christianity, encouraging its followers to embrace good deeds, fulfill their civic duties, and contribute to economic development serving the prosperity of the nation.

The Deputy PM said the Party and State had agreed to allow the Holy See to open the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Hà Nội. He also noted that the elevation of diplomatic relations with the Vatican to a new level reflects Việt Nam's growing prestige on the international stage, with many countries praising its role and recognising it as a peaceful, friendly nation ready to be a friend to all countries.

In response, Archbishop Giuse Vũ Văn Thiên thanked the authorities for continuous support, which has facilitated various church activities, such as training clergy, transferring priests, and constructing churches. The church is pleased to contribute to social well-being, particularly for those in difficult circumstances.

He said the church is closely monitoring the directives of the Party General Secretary for 2025 and frequently prays for the country's progress to grow stronger.

At the Evangelical Church of Việt Nam (North), Bình expressed his joy at the improving lives of the Protestant community. He affirmed that the Party and State's leaders always respect the religious life of the people and hope that the Church, along with its head and other pastors, will continue to care for the spiritual life of followers, and guide them towards good deeds, and accompanying the nation.

He commended the Church for making many meaningful gestures to support and help both Protestants and the people overcome hardships in times of natural disasters and epidemics.

On behalf of the Party and State's leaders, Bình wished Protestant dignitaries and followers a merry Christmas and happy New Year.

According to Pastor Bùi Văn San, Head of the Evangelical Church of Việt Nam (North), the Church, recognised as a legal entity by the State in 1954, has expanded to 28 provinces and cities from Quảng Bình northwards, with over 200,000 followers and more than 800 dignitaries and pastors.

On this occasion, Bình also visited and extended Christmas greetings to the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics.

Priest Giuse Trần Xuân Mạnh, President of the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics, expressed his gratitude to the Party and the State for their ongoing support to the Committee, a trusted member of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

He affirmed that both he personally and the Committee at all levels will continue to encourage the Catholic community, both domestically and abroad, to effectively implement the Party's policies and the State's laws, participate in patriotic emulation movements, and contribute more to the cause of national construction and defence. – VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Actions boosted to maximise benefits of UKVFTA

UK Government has accelerated trade promotion activities and co-opration with Vietnamese provinces in various aspects including minimising the impact of climate change, education, energy transition, trade, and investment in order to boost the effectiveness of the UKVFTA and CPTPP.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam's decade of excellence in UN Peacekeeping

Over 10 years of participating in UN peacekeeping operations, units and officers of the Việt Nam People’s Army have consistently fulfilled all tasks assigned by the UN and the Ministry of Defence, with many having been commended by the UN for outstanding performance, receiving certificates of merit and letters of appreciation.
Politics & Law

Deputy PM and FM holds phone talks with British Foreign Secretary

Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy affirmed the UK’s commitment to accompanying and assisting Việt Nam in climate change response and sustainable economic development. He also expressed his country's interest in expanding investment in Việt Nam's offshore wind power sector.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom