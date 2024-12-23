Cuba’s National Day, diplomatic ties with Việt Nam celebrated in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Hồ Chí Minh Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on Monday held a gathering to mark 66th National Liberation Day of Cuba (January 1, 1959-2025) and the 64th anniversary of the Việt Nam-Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960-2024).

In her remarks, HUFO Chairwoman Trương Thị Hiền said despite their geographical distance, the two nations share a close-knitted, loyal, pure, and sincere relationship, cultivated by Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh and Cuban Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro and strengthened by generations of the sides’ leaders and people.

Hiền said bilateral ties have been further consolidated this year via specific cooperation activities, with Vietnamese and Cuban Party and State leaders exchanging high-level visits as proof of the nations’ special solidarity and friendship.

Cuban Consul General to the city Ariadne Feo Labrada noted that building on the strong foundation of relations between the two countries, the Consulate General has undertaken various cooperative activities with southern localities, including HCM City, contributing to the revitalisation of bilateral locality-to-locality relations in key areas such as agriculture, biotechnology, healthcare, and trade.

At the gathering, HUFO as well as the municipal youth and women’s unions launched a donation campaign to support the Cuban people, running until January 15, 2025.

As part of the campaign, HUFO and its member associations, the HCM City Open University, and the youth union presented to the Consulate General a token of their donation worth VNĐ150 million (US$5,894). — VNS