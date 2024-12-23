Party chief receives outgoing Australian ambassador

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm hosted a reception for outgoing Australian Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski in Hà Nội on Monday.

Lauding the diplomat’s efforts, contributions, and successful tenure, marked by the elevation of the two countries’ relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the Party leader affirmed that Australia remains a priority in Việt Nam’s foreign diplomacy and an important partner of the country in the region.

He suggested the sides, within the framework of their new relationship status, work on further promoting their political trust and sharing viewpoints on regional and international matters.

Lâm thanked the Australian Government for assisting Việt Nam across many fields like health, UN peacekeeping operations, climate change response, and energy transition, as well as for facilitating the life of 350,000 Vietnamese Australians. Việt Nam aspires to fortify its ties and collaboration with Australia for the sake of their people and for peace and stability in the region and the world, he stated.

For his part, Goledzinowski highlighted Australia’s wish to make greater contributions and offer more support for Việt Nam’s development process as well as hope that bilateral relations would grow practically and comprehensively to be on par with their current partnership, particularly in economy, trade, and investment. Many Australian enterprises want to invest in Việt Nam in its new era of development, he anticipated.

The diplomat pledged to continue fostering the sound Việt Nam-Australian relationship regardless of his future positions. – VNS