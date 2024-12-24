Party official pays working visit to Cambodia

PHNOM PENH — Chairman of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung paid a working visit to Cambodia from December 23-24.

During the trip, Trung met with President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen, held a working session with Chairman of the CPP’s Commission for External Relations, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, and met with member of the CPP Standing Committee and Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun.

In his meeting with Hun Sen, Trung congratulated Cambodia on its remarkable achievements under the CPP’s leadership with Hun Sen as President and Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet as Prime Minister, helping Cambodia to ensure peace and develop comprehensively, improve local people's living standards, and elevate its role and position on the international arena.

He also conveyed regards from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Tô Lâm and other Vietnamese leaders to Hun Sen and other high-ranking Cambodian leaders.

Hun Sen, in turn, believed that Trung’s visit would contribute to fostering and strengthening the comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and nations, affirming the determination to work together with Việt Nam to consolidate their relations based on the motto of “good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability”, with the increasingly strong mutual trust.

Congratulating Việt Nam on its Party building and diplomatic achievements, he expressed his firm confidence that under the CPV’s sound and visionary leadership led by General Secretary Lâm, Việt Nam would accomplish its development goals, including the target to become a high-income developed nation by 2045. — VNS