PM asks for more prevention and handling of high-tech fraud

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has directed ministries and local authorities to launch a comprehensive campaign to combat cyber crime, particularly activities related to fraud and property appropriation.

The directive was issued through Official Dispatch No. 139/CĐ-TTg, sent on Monday to ministries, ministerial-level agencies, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy, and localities. The dispatch emphasised the need for stronger prevention and handling of fraudulent activities by leveraging advanced technology.

The document acknowledges that ministries and localities have made efforts to address these crimes, achieving initial results. However, cyber fraud remains complex, with perpetrators employing increasingly sophisticated methods, causing significant financial losses and threatening public security.

Coordinated actions to combat cybercrime

The Prime Minister tasked the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) with leading efforts in coordination with the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV), the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), along with other relevant agencies. They are to develop an inter-sectoral coordination model to swiftly handle cases of high-tech fraud. The plan includes creating a database of suspicious payment accounts and e-wallets to warn, prevent and recover assets. This work is to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Public awareness campaigns will also be strengthened, with instructions on identifying and avoiding high-tech fraud. Organisations in finance, banking, telecommunications and e-commerce are urged to enhance their management practices.

Local police, under MoPS guidance, will intensify efforts to prevent crimes, investigate fraud cases, and prosecute offenders. International cooperation will also be expanded through memorandums of understanding with bordering and other nations.

Strengthening financial and technological safeguards

The SBV will propose a roadmap for biometric verification of payment accounts and e-wallets and will direct banks and payment intermediaries to complete customer identification processes. Measures will be taken to eliminate anonymous and incorrectly identified accounts. Inspections will be reinforced to address vulnerabilities in financial transactions and guide banks in fraud prevention.

The MIC will increase public education on high-tech fraud and instruct telecommunications providers to authenticate subscriber information, addressing issues with unregistered or inaccurate SIM cards.

The Ministry of Finance will accelerate the development of legal frameworks for virtual assets and services, aligning with efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment will strengthen oversight of enterprises’ capital contributions and streamline procedures for business establishment. The Ministry of Industry and Trade will focus on educating businesses and consumers about fraud in e-commerce.

The Ministry of Education and Training, alongside the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, will incorporate legal education on fraud prevention into curricula. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science and Technology will prioritise research and technological applications for identifying and combating high-tech crimes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will direct overseas Vietnamese representatives to monitor and address cases involving Vietnamese citizens in high-tech criminal activities abroad.

State media outlets, including the Việt Nam News Agency, Việt Nam Television and the Voice of Việt Nam, will intensify their news coverage of high-tech fraud tactics and publicise preventative measures to raise public awareness.

The Supreme People's Court and Supreme People's Procuracy are tasked with providing guidance on evidence collection and ensuring strict trials for large-scale or cross-border cases.

Provinces and cities must enforce rigorous measures to prevent fraud, inspect high-risk areas, and regulate SIM card issuance. Non-owner SIM cards will be strictly managed under MIC guidelines.

This multifaceted strategy demonstrates Việt Nam’s commitment to addressing high-tech crimes, safeguarding citizens and maintaining security in cyberspace. — VNS